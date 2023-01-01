Angolan kwanzas to Mauritian rupees today

Convert AOA to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
53.67 mur

1.00000 AOA = 0.05367 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:40
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.92211.370651.541541.3488518.235283.23850.806549
1 EUR1.084511.486471.671811.4628319.776190.27220.87475
1 CAD0.7295810.67273511.124680.98409513.304160.72920.588443
1 AUD0.64870.5981560.88914110.87499911.829253.99680.523208

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Mauritian Rupee
1 AOA0.05367 MUR
5 AOA0.26837 MUR
10 AOA0.53674 MUR
20 AOA1.07349 MUR
50 AOA2.68371 MUR
100 AOA5.36743 MUR
250 AOA13.41858 MUR
500 AOA26.83715 MUR
1000 AOA53.67430 MUR
2000 AOA107.34860 MUR
5000 AOA268.37150 MUR
10000 AOA536.74300 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 MUR18.63090 AOA
5 MUR93.15450 AOA
10 MUR186.30900 AOA
20 MUR372.61800 AOA
50 MUR931.54500 AOA
100 MUR1863.09000 AOA
250 MUR4657.72500 AOA
500 MUR9315.45000 AOA
1000 MUR18630.90000 AOA
2000 MUR37261.80000 AOA
5000 MUR93154.50000 AOA
10000 MUR186309.00000 AOA