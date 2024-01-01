Angolan kwanzas to Mauritian rupees today

Convert AOA to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
55.42 mur

1.000 AOA = 0.05542 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.921.3591.5321.34318.94383.0810.787
1 EUR1.08711.4761.6641.45920.58590.2840.855
1 CAD0.7360.67711.1270.98813.94261.1490.579
1 AUD0.6530.6010.88710.87712.36854.2430.514

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Mauritian Rupee
1 AOA0.05542 MUR
5 AOA0.27711 MUR
10 AOA0.55421 MUR
20 AOA1.10842 MUR
50 AOA2.77106 MUR
100 AOA5.54211 MUR
250 AOA13.85528 MUR
500 AOA27.71055 MUR
1000 AOA55.42110 MUR
2000 AOA110.84220 MUR
5000 AOA277.10550 MUR
10000 AOA554.21100 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 MUR18.04370 AOA
5 MUR90.21850 AOA
10 MUR180.43700 AOA
20 MUR360.87400 AOA
50 MUR902.18500 AOA
100 MUR1,804.37000 AOA
250 MUR4,510.92500 AOA
500 MUR9,021.85000 AOA
1000 MUR18,043.70000 AOA
2000 MUR36,087.40000 AOA
5000 MUR90,218.50000 AOA
10000 MUR180,437.00000 AOA