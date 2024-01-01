500 Angolan kwanzas to Mauritian rupees

Convert AOA to MUR at the real exchange rate

500 aoa
25.21 mur

Kz1.000 AOA = ₨0.05042 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:27
AOA to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MUR
1 AOA to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05260.0561
Low0.05010.0501
Average0.05130.0532
Change-4.06%-6.25%
1 AOA to MUR stats

The performance of AOA to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0526 and a 30 day low of 0.0501. This means the 30 day average was 0.0513. The change for AOA to MUR was -4.06.

The performance of AOA to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0561 and a 90 day low of 0.0501. This means the 90 day average was 0.0532. The change for AOA to MUR was -6.25.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Mauritian Rupee
1 AOA0.05042 MUR
5 AOA0.25211 MUR
10 AOA0.50422 MUR
20 AOA1.00843 MUR
50 AOA2.52108 MUR
100 AOA5.04216 MUR
250 AOA12.60540 MUR
500 AOA25.21080 MUR
1000 AOA50.42160 MUR
2000 AOA100.84320 MUR
5000 AOA252.10800 MUR
10000 AOA504.21600 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 MUR19.83280 AOA
5 MUR99.16400 AOA
10 MUR198.32800 AOA
20 MUR396.65600 AOA
50 MUR991.64000 AOA
100 MUR1,983.28000 AOA
250 MUR4,958.20000 AOA
500 MUR9,916.40000 AOA
1000 MUR19,832.80000 AOA
2000 MUR39,665.60000 AOA
5000 MUR99,164.00000 AOA
10000 MUR198,328.00000 AOA