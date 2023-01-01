Angolan kwanzas to Jamaican dollars today

Convert AOA to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
186.06 jmd

1.00000 AOA = 0.18606 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874951.084490.26081.486221.671390.9640518.7428
1 GBP1.1429211.2394103.1621.698661.91031.1018321.4218
1 USD0.92220.806842183.23571.370551.541310.8890517.284
1 INR0.0110790.009693460.012014110.01646590.01851740.01068110.207651

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Jamaican Dollar
1 AOA0.18606 JMD
5 AOA0.93032 JMD
10 AOA1.86063 JMD
20 AOA3.72126 JMD
50 AOA9.30315 JMD
100 AOA18.60630 JMD
250 AOA46.51575 JMD
500 AOA93.03150 JMD
1000 AOA186.06300 JMD
2000 AOA372.12600 JMD
5000 AOA930.31500 JMD
10000 AOA1860.63000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 JMD5.37453 AOA
5 JMD26.87265 AOA
10 JMD53.74530 AOA
20 JMD107.49060 AOA
50 JMD268.72650 AOA
100 JMD537.45300 AOA
250 JMD1343.63250 AOA
500 JMD2687.26500 AOA
1000 JMD5374.53000 AOA
2000 JMD10749.06000 AOA
5000 JMD26872.65000 AOA
10000 JMD53745.30000 AOA