5000 Jamaican dollars to Angolan kwanzas

Convert JMD to AOA at the real exchange rate

5000 jmd
27037.95 aoa

1.00000 JMD = 5.40759 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8607551.0933590.94741.463721.624110.9468418.7152
1 GBP1.1617711.27025105.6621.700551.886881.1000121.7433
1 USD0.91460.787247183.18231.338751.485440.8659517.1173
1 INR0.01099540.009464110.012021810.01609420.01785770.01041030.205781

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 JMD5.40759 AOA
5 JMD27.03795 AOA
10 JMD54.07590 AOA
20 JMD108.15180 AOA
50 JMD270.37950 AOA
100 JMD540.75900 AOA
250 JMD1351.89750 AOA
500 JMD2703.79500 AOA
1000 JMD5407.59000 AOA
2000 JMD10815.18000 AOA
5000 JMD27037.95000 AOA
10000 JMD54075.90000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Jamaican Dollar
1 AOA0.18493 JMD
5 AOA0.92463 JMD
10 AOA1.84925 JMD
20 AOA3.69850 JMD
50 AOA9.24625 JMD
100 AOA18.49250 JMD
250 AOA46.23125 JMD
500 AOA92.46250 JMD
1000 AOA184.92500 JMD
2000 AOA369.85000 JMD
5000 AOA924.62500 JMD
10000 AOA1849.25000 JMD