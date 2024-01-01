20 Angolan kwanzas to Jamaican dollars

Convert AOA to JMD

20 aoa
3.40 jmd

Kz1.000 AOA = J$0.1701 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:11
AOA to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JMD
1 AOA to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17670.1816
Low0.16990.1699
Average0.17340.1768
Change-3.09%-6.29%
1 AOA to JMD stats

The performance of AOA to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1767 and a 30 day low of 0.1699. This means the 30 day average was 0.1734. The change for AOA to JMD was -3.09.

The performance of AOA to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1816 and a 90 day low of 0.1699. This means the 90 day average was 0.1768. The change for AOA to JMD was -6.29.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Jamaican Dollar
1 AOA0.17013 JMD
5 AOA0.85067 JMD
10 AOA1.70134 JMD
20 AOA3.40268 JMD
50 AOA8.50670 JMD
100 AOA17.01340 JMD
250 AOA42.53350 JMD
500 AOA85.06700 JMD
1000 AOA170.13400 JMD
2000 AOA340.26800 JMD
5000 AOA850.67000 JMD
10000 AOA1,701.34000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 JMD5.87772 AOA
5 JMD29.38860 AOA
10 JMD58.77720 AOA
20 JMD117.55440 AOA
50 JMD293.88600 AOA
100 JMD587.77200 AOA
250 JMD1,469.43000 AOA
500 JMD2,938.86000 AOA
1000 JMD5,877.72000 AOA
2000 JMD11,755.44000 AOA
5000 JMD29,388.60000 AOA
10000 JMD58,777.20000 AOA