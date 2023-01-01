Angolan kwanzas to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert AOA to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
0.96 shp

1.00000 AOA = 0.00096 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:42
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87461.084590.26781.48621.671680.964118.7522
1 GBP1.1433811.2401103.2191.699431.911521.1023321.4427
1 USD0.92210.806387183.23451.37041.541430.88917.2911
1 INR0.01107810.009688130.012014210.01646430.01851910.01068070.20774

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Saint Helena Pound
1 AOA0.00096 SHP
5 AOA0.00480 SHP
10 AOA0.00960 SHP
20 AOA0.01919 SHP
50 AOA0.04798 SHP
100 AOA0.09596 SHP
250 AOA0.23991 SHP
500 AOA0.47982 SHP
1000 AOA0.95964 SHP
2000 AOA1.91929 SHP
5000 AOA4.79822 SHP
10000 AOA9.59645 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 SHP1042.05000 AOA
5 SHP5210.25000 AOA
10 SHP10420.50000 AOA
20 SHP20841.00000 AOA
50 SHP52102.50000 AOA
100 SHP104205.00000 AOA
250 SHP260512.50000 AOA
500 SHP521025.00000 AOA
1000 SHP1042050.00000 AOA
2000 SHP2084100.00000 AOA
5000 SHP5210250.00000 AOA
10000 SHP10420500.00000 AOA