500 Angolan kwanzas to Saint Helena pounds

Convert AOA to SHP at the real exchange rate

500 aoa
0.41 shp

Kz1.000 AOA = £0.0008264 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:49
AOA to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SHP
1 AOA to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00090.0009
Low0.00080.0008
Average0.00090.0009
Change-5.89%-9.60%
1 AOA to SHP stats

The performance of AOA to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0009 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0009. The change for AOA to SHP was -5.89.

The performance of AOA to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0009 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0009. The change for AOA to SHP was -9.60.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Saint Helena Pound
1 AOA0.00083 SHP
5 AOA0.00413 SHP
10 AOA0.00826 SHP
20 AOA0.01653 SHP
50 AOA0.04132 SHP
100 AOA0.08264 SHP
250 AOA0.20660 SHP
500 AOA0.41319 SHP
1000 AOA0.82638 SHP
2000 AOA1.65277 SHP
5000 AOA4.13192 SHP
10000 AOA8.26384 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 SHP1,210.09000 AOA
5 SHP6,050.45000 AOA
10 SHP12,100.90000 AOA
20 SHP24,201.80000 AOA
50 SHP60,504.50000 AOA
100 SHP121,009.00000 AOA
250 SHP302,522.50000 AOA
500 SHP605,045.00000 AOA
1000 SHP1,210,090.00000 AOA
2000 SHP2,420,180.00000 AOA
5000 SHP6,050,450.00000 AOA
10000 SHP12,100,900.00000 AOA