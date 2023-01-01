Angolan kwanzas to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert AOA to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
12.13 mad

1.00000 AOA = 0.01213 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:39
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.0845590.27411.486381.67150.9640518.745
1 GBP1.1429911.2396103.181.698871.910461.101921.4249
1 USD0.922050.806712183.23651.37051.541190.888917.2837
1 INR0.01107740.00969180.01201410.01646510.01851580.01067920.207646

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Moroccan Dirham
1 AOA0.01213 MAD
5 AOA0.06064 MAD
10 AOA0.12129 MAD
20 AOA0.24257 MAD
50 AOA0.60642 MAD
100 AOA1.21285 MAD
250 AOA3.03213 MAD
500 AOA6.06425 MAD
1000 AOA12.12850 MAD
2000 AOA24.25700 MAD
5000 AOA60.64250 MAD
10000 AOA121.28500 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Angolan Kwanza
1 MAD82.45050 AOA
5 MAD412.25250 AOA
10 MAD824.50500 AOA
20 MAD1649.01000 AOA
50 MAD4122.52500 AOA
100 MAD8245.05000 AOA
250 MAD20612.62500 AOA
500 MAD41225.25000 AOA
1000 MAD82450.50000 AOA
2000 MAD164901.00000 AOA
5000 MAD412252.50000 AOA
10000 MAD824505.00000 AOA