Angolan kwanzas to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert AOA to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
11.93 mad

1.000 AOA = 0.01193 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:53
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Moroccan Dirham
1 AOA0.01193 MAD
5 AOA0.05966 MAD
10 AOA0.11932 MAD
20 AOA0.23865 MAD
50 AOA0.59662 MAD
100 AOA1.19324 MAD
250 AOA2.98310 MAD
500 AOA5.96620 MAD
1000 AOA11.93240 MAD
2000 AOA23.86480 MAD
5000 AOA59.66200 MAD
10000 AOA119.32400 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Angolan Kwanza
1 MAD83.80560 AOA
5 MAD419.02800 AOA
10 MAD838.05600 AOA
20 MAD1,676.11200 AOA
50 MAD4,190.28000 AOA
100 MAD8,380.56000 AOA
250 MAD20,951.40000 AOA
500 MAD41,902.80000 AOA
1000 MAD83,805.60000 AOA
2000 MAD167,611.20000 AOA
5000 MAD419,028.00000 AOA
10000 MAD838,056.00000 AOA