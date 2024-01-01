5 Angolan kwanzas to Moroccan dirhams

Convert AOA to MAD at the real exchange rate

5 aoa
0.05 mad

Kz1.000 AOA = د.م.0.01059 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:24
AOA to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MAD
1 AOA to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01110.0116
Low0.01050.0105
Average0.01080.0112
Change-4.39%-8.71%
1 AOA to MAD stats

The performance of AOA to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0111 and a 30 day low of 0.0105. This means the 30 day average was 0.0108. The change for AOA to MAD was -4.39.

The performance of AOA to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0116 and a 90 day low of 0.0105. This means the 90 day average was 0.0112. The change for AOA to MAD was -8.71.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.351.4791.30717.85383.90.762
1 EUR1.10511.4911.6341.44419.72292.6840.842
1 CAD0.7410.67111.0960.96813.22462.1460.564
1 AUD0.6760.6120.91310.88312.06856.7120.515

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Moroccan Dirham
1 AOA0.01059 MAD
5 AOA0.05294 MAD
10 AOA0.10589 MAD
20 AOA0.21177 MAD
50 AOA0.52943 MAD
100 AOA1.05886 MAD
250 AOA2.64715 MAD
500 AOA5.29430 MAD
1000 AOA10.58860 MAD
2000 AOA21.17720 MAD
5000 AOA52.94300 MAD
10000 AOA105.88600 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Angolan Kwanza
1 MAD94.44110 AOA
5 MAD472.20550 AOA
10 MAD944.41100 AOA
20 MAD1,888.82200 AOA
50 MAD4,722.05500 AOA
100 MAD9,444.11000 AOA
250 MAD23,610.27500 AOA
500 MAD47,220.55000 AOA
1000 MAD94,441.10000 AOA
2000 MAD188,882.20000 AOA
5000 MAD472,205.50000 AOA
10000 MAD944,411.00000 AOA