Angolan kwanzas to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert AOA to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
8.66 cny

1.00000 AOA = 0.00866 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.921851.371.540241.348518.22583.23450.806484
1 EUR1.084811.486181.670851.4628519.770590.29280.87485
1 CAD0.7299270.67286811.124260.98430713.302960.75510.588675
1 AUD0.649250.5984970.88947310.87551411.832654.040.52361

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AOA0.00866 CNY
5 AOA0.04329 CNY
10 AOA0.08658 CNY
20 AOA0.17316 CNY
50 AOA0.43291 CNY
100 AOA0.86582 CNY
250 AOA2.16454 CNY
500 AOA4.32907 CNY
1000 AOA8.65815 CNY
2000 AOA17.31630 CNY
5000 AOA43.29075 CNY
10000 AOA86.58150 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Angolan Kwanza
1 CNY115.49800 AOA
5 CNY577.49000 AOA
10 CNY1154.98000 AOA
20 CNY2309.96000 AOA
50 CNY5774.90000 AOA
100 CNY11549.80000 AOA
250 CNY28874.50000 AOA
500 CNY57749.00000 AOA
1000 CNY115498.00000 AOA
2000 CNY230996.00000 AOA
5000 CNY577490.00000 AOA
10000 CNY1154980.00000 AOA