Angolan kwanzas to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert AOA to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
8.55 cny

1.000 AOA = 0.008552 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:48
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AOA0.00855 CNY
5 AOA0.04276 CNY
10 AOA0.08552 CNY
20 AOA0.17104 CNY
50 AOA0.42761 CNY
100 AOA0.85522 CNY
250 AOA2.13805 CNY
500 AOA4.27611 CNY
1000 AOA8.55222 CNY
2000 AOA17.10444 CNY
5000 AOA42.76110 CNY
10000 AOA85.52220 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Angolan Kwanza
1 CNY116.92900 AOA
5 CNY584.64500 AOA
10 CNY1,169.29000 AOA
20 CNY2,338.58000 AOA
50 CNY5,846.45000 AOA
100 CNY11,692.90000 AOA
250 CNY29,232.25000 AOA
500 CNY58,464.50000 AOA
1000 CNY116,929.00000 AOA
2000 CNY233,858.00000 AOA
5000 CNY584,645.00000 AOA
10000 CNY1,169,290.00000 AOA