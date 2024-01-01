2,000 Angolan kwanzas to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert AOA to CNY at the real exchange rate

2,000 aoa
15.41 cny

Kz1.000 AOA = ¥0.007705 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:43
AOA to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CNY
1 AOA to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00810.0085
Low0.00770.0077
Average0.00790.0082
Change-4.43%-8.86%
1 AOA to CNY stats

The performance of AOA to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0081 and a 30 day low of 0.0077. This means the 30 day average was 0.0079. The change for AOA to CNY was -4.43.

The performance of AOA to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0085 and a 90 day low of 0.0077. This means the 90 day average was 0.0082. The change for AOA to CNY was -8.86.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AOA0.00771 CNY
5 AOA0.03853 CNY
10 AOA0.07705 CNY
20 AOA0.15411 CNY
50 AOA0.38527 CNY
100 AOA0.77055 CNY
250 AOA1.92637 CNY
500 AOA3.85274 CNY
1000 AOA7.70547 CNY
2000 AOA15.41094 CNY
5000 AOA38.52735 CNY
10000 AOA77.05470 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Angolan Kwanza
1 CNY129.77800 AOA
5 CNY648.89000 AOA
10 CNY1,297.78000 AOA
20 CNY2,595.56000 AOA
50 CNY6,488.90000 AOA
100 CNY12,977.80000 AOA
250 CNY32,444.50000 AOA
500 CNY64,889.00000 AOA
1000 CNY129,778.00000 AOA
2000 CNY259,556.00000 AOA
5000 CNY648,890.00000 AOA
10000 CNY1,297,780.00000 AOA