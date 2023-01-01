Angolan kwanzas to Pakistani rupees today

Convert AOA to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
343.02 pkr

1.00000 AOA = 0.34302 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.922051.37041.541311.3488518.245383.23450.806484
1 EUR1.0845511.486271.671621.462919.787990.2720.8747
1 CAD0.7297140.67282611.124710.98427513.313860.73740.588503
1 AUD0.64880.598220.88911610.87513411.837654.00250.523247

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Pakistani Rupee
1 AOA0.34302 PKR
5 AOA1.71509 PKR
10 AOA3.43017 PKR
20 AOA6.86034 PKR
50 AOA17.15085 PKR
100 AOA34.30170 PKR
250 AOA85.75425 PKR
500 AOA171.50850 PKR
1000 AOA343.01700 PKR
2000 AOA686.03400 PKR
5000 AOA1715.08500 PKR
10000 AOA3430.17000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 PKR2.91530 AOA
5 PKR14.57650 AOA
10 PKR29.15300 AOA
20 PKR58.30600 AOA
50 PKR145.76500 AOA
100 PKR291.53000 AOA
250 PKR728.82500 AOA
500 PKR1457.65000 AOA
1000 PKR2915.30000 AOA
2000 PKR5830.60000 AOA
5000 PKR14576.50000 AOA
10000 PKR29153.00000 AOA