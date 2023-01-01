Angolan kwanzas to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert AOA to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
132.29 bdt

1.00000 AOA = 0.13229 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:32
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AOA0.13229 BDT
5 AOA0.66147 BDT
10 AOA1.32294 BDT
20 AOA2.64588 BDT
50 AOA6.61470 BDT
100 AOA13.22940 BDT
250 AOA33.07350 BDT
500 AOA66.14700 BDT
1000 AOA132.29400 BDT
2000 AOA264.58800 BDT
5000 AOA661.47000 BDT
10000 AOA1322.94000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Angolan Kwanza
1 BDT7.55890 AOA
5 BDT37.79450 AOA
10 BDT75.58900 AOA
20 BDT151.17800 AOA
50 BDT377.94500 AOA
100 BDT755.89000 AOA
250 BDT1889.72500 AOA
500 BDT3779.45000 AOA
1000 BDT7558.90000 AOA
2000 BDT15117.80000 AOA
5000 BDT37794.50000 AOA
10000 BDT75589.00000 AOA