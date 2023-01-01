Angolan kwanzas to Nigerian nairas today

Convert AOA to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
1,011.64 ngn

1.00000 AOA = 1.01164 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:41
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.92211.370651.541541.3488518.235283.23850.806549
1 EUR1.084511.486471.671811.4628319.776190.27220.87475
1 CAD0.7295810.67273511.124680.98409513.304160.72920.588443
1 AUD0.64870.5981560.88914110.87499911.829253.99680.523208

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Nigerian Naira
1 AOA1.01164 NGN
5 AOA5.05820 NGN
10 AOA10.11640 NGN
20 AOA20.23280 NGN
50 AOA50.58200 NGN
100 AOA101.16400 NGN
250 AOA252.91000 NGN
500 AOA505.82000 NGN
1000 AOA1011.64000 NGN
2000 AOA2023.28000 NGN
5000 AOA5058.20000 NGN
10000 AOA10116.40000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Angolan Kwanza
1 NGN0.98849 AOA
5 NGN4.94246 AOA
10 NGN9.88493 AOA
20 NGN19.76986 AOA
50 NGN49.42465 AOA
100 NGN98.84930 AOA
250 NGN247.12325 AOA
500 NGN494.24650 AOA
1000 NGN988.49300 AOA
2000 NGN1976.98600 AOA
5000 NGN4942.46500 AOA
10000 NGN9884.93000 AOA