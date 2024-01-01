50 Angolan kwanzas to Nigerian nairas

Convert AOA to NGN at the real exchange rate

50 aoa
86.28 ngn

Kz1.000 AOA = ₦1.726 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:30
AOA to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NGN
1 AOA to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.83921.8695
Low1.72171.6948
Average1.75931.7674
Change-3.62%-1.22%
1 AOA to NGN stats

The performance of AOA to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8392 and a 30 day low of 1.7217. This means the 30 day average was 1.7593. The change for AOA to NGN was -3.62.

The performance of AOA to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8695 and a 90 day low of 1.6948. This means the 90 day average was 1.7674. The change for AOA to NGN was -1.22.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Nigerian Naira
1 AOA1.72562 NGN
5 AOA8.62810 NGN
10 AOA17.25620 NGN
20 AOA34.51240 NGN
50 AOA86.28100 NGN
100 AOA172.56200 NGN
250 AOA431.40500 NGN
500 AOA862.81000 NGN
1000 AOA1,725.62000 NGN
2000 AOA3,451.24000 NGN
5000 AOA8,628.10000 NGN
10000 AOA17,256.20000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Angolan Kwanza
1 NGN0.57950 AOA
5 NGN2.89751 AOA
10 NGN5.79501 AOA
20 NGN11.59002 AOA
50 NGN28.97505 AOA
100 NGN57.95010 AOA
250 NGN144.87525 AOA
500 NGN289.75050 AOA
1000 NGN579.50100 AOA
2000 NGN1,159.00200 AOA
5000 NGN2,897.50500 AOA
10000 NGN5,795.01000 AOA