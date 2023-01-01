Angolan kwanzas to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert AOA to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 aoa
391.65 lkr

1.00000 AOA = 0.39165 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:39
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.0845590.27411.486381.67150.9640518.745
1 GBP1.1429911.2396103.181.698871.910461.101921.4249
1 USD0.922050.806712183.23651.37051.541190.888917.2837
1 INR0.01107740.00969180.01201410.01646510.01851580.01067920.207646

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AOA0.39165 LKR
5 AOA1.95825 LKR
10 AOA3.91649 LKR
20 AOA7.83298 LKR
50 AOA19.58245 LKR
100 AOA39.16490 LKR
250 AOA97.91225 LKR
500 AOA195.82450 LKR
1000 AOA391.64900 LKR
2000 AOA783.29800 LKR
5000 AOA1958.24500 LKR
10000 AOA3916.49000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 LKR2.55331 AOA
5 LKR12.76655 AOA
10 LKR25.53310 AOA
20 LKR51.06620 AOA
50 LKR127.66550 AOA
100 LKR255.33100 AOA
250 LKR638.32750 AOA
500 LKR1276.65500 AOA
1000 LKR2553.31000 AOA
2000 LKR5106.62000 AOA
5000 LKR12766.55000 AOA
10000 LKR25533.10000 AOA