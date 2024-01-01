Convert LKR to AOA at the real exchange rate

1 Sri Lankan rupee to Angolan kwanzas

1 lkr
2.83 aoa

Sr1.000 LKR = Kz2.834 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:07
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 LKR2.83415 AOA
5 LKR14.17075 AOA
10 LKR28.34150 AOA
20 LKR56.68300 AOA
50 LKR141.70750 AOA
100 LKR283.41500 AOA
250 LKR708.53750 AOA
500 LKR1,417.07500 AOA
1000 LKR2,834.15000 AOA
2000 LKR5,668.30000 AOA
5000 LKR14,170.75000 AOA
10000 LKR28,341.50000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AOA0.35284 LKR
5 AOA1.76420 LKR
10 AOA3.52840 LKR
20 AOA7.05680 LKR
50 AOA17.64200 LKR
100 AOA35.28400 LKR
250 AOA88.21000 LKR
500 AOA176.42000 LKR
1000 AOA352.84000 LKR
2000 AOA705.68000 LKR
5000 AOA1,764.20000 LKR
10000 AOA3,528.40000 LKR