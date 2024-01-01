100 Angolan kwanzas to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert AOA to LKR at the real exchange rate

100 aoa
32.44 lkr

Kz1.000 AOA = Sr0.3244 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:21
AOA to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

LKR
1 AOA to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34120.3538
Low0.32440.3244
Average0.33220.3423
Change-4.39%-7.95%
View full history

1 AOA to LKR stats

The performance of AOA to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3412 and a 30 day low of 0.3244. This means the 30 day average was 0.3322. The change for AOA to LKR was -4.39.

The performance of AOA to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3538 and a 90 day low of 0.3244. This means the 90 day average was 0.3423. The change for AOA to LKR was -7.95.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.351.4791.30717.85283.860.762
1 EUR1.10511.4911.6341.44419.72292.6440.842
1 CAD0.7410.6711.0960.96813.22362.1160.564
1 AUD0.6760.6120.91310.88312.06956.6940.515

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AOA0.32440 LKR
5 AOA1.62200 LKR
10 AOA3.24399 LKR
20 AOA6.48798 LKR
50 AOA16.21995 LKR
100 AOA32.43990 LKR
250 AOA81.09975 LKR
500 AOA162.19950 LKR
1000 AOA324.39900 LKR
2000 AOA648.79800 LKR
5000 AOA1,621.99500 LKR
10000 AOA3,243.99000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 LKR3.08262 AOA
5 LKR15.41310 AOA
10 LKR30.82620 AOA
20 LKR61.65240 AOA
50 LKR154.13100 AOA
100 LKR308.26200 AOA
250 LKR770.65500 AOA
500 LKR1,541.31000 AOA
1000 LKR3,082.62000 AOA
2000 LKR6,165.24000 AOA
5000 LKR15,413.10000 AOA
10000 LKR30,826.20000 AOA