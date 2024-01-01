Angolan kwanzas to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert AOA to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
361.14 lkr

1.000 AOA = 0.3611 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:52
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AOA0.36114 LKR
5 AOA1.80570 LKR
10 AOA3.61140 LKR
20 AOA7.22280 LKR
50 AOA18.05700 LKR
100 AOA36.11400 LKR
250 AOA90.28500 LKR
500 AOA180.57000 LKR
1000 AOA361.14000 LKR
2000 AOA722.28000 LKR
5000 AOA1,805.70000 LKR
10000 AOA3,611.40000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 LKR2.76901 AOA
5 LKR13.84505 AOA
10 LKR27.69010 AOA
20 LKR55.38020 AOA
50 LKR138.45050 AOA
100 LKR276.90100 AOA
250 LKR692.25250 AOA
500 LKR1,384.50500 AOA
1000 LKR2,769.01000 AOA
2000 LKR5,538.02000 AOA
5000 LKR13,845.05000 AOA
10000 LKR27,690.10000 AOA