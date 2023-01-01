Angolan kwanzas to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert AOA to VND at the real exchange rate

1000 aoa
29010 vnd

1.00000 AOA = 29.01030 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:45
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Vietnamese Dong
1 AOA29.01030 VND
5 AOA145.05150 VND
10 AOA290.10300 VND
20 AOA580.20600 VND
50 AOA1450.51500 VND
100 AOA2901.03000 VND
250 AOA7252.57500 VND
500 AOA14505.15000 VND
1000 AOA29010.30000 VND
2000 AOA58020.60000 VND
5000 AOA145051.50000 VND
10000 AOA290103.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Angolan Kwanza
1 VND0.03447 AOA
5 VND0.17235 AOA
10 VND0.34471 AOA
20 VND0.68941 AOA
50 VND1.72352 AOA
100 VND3.44705 AOA
250 VND8.61763 AOA
500 VND17.23525 AOA
1000 VND34.47050 AOA
2000 VND68.94100 AOA
5000 VND172.35250 AOA
10000 VND344.70500 AOA