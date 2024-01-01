1 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Vietnamese dongs
Convert AOA to VND at the real exchange rate
AOA to VND conversion chart
1 AOA = 26.99050 VND
0
|1 AOA to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|28.3589
|29.6747
|Low
|26.9159
|26.9159
|Average
|27.7102
|28.6095
|Change
|-4.82%
|-9.05%
1 AOA to VND stats
The performance of AOA to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.3589 and a 30 day low of 26.9159. This means the 30 day average was 27.7102. The change for AOA to VND was -4.82.
The performance of AOA to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.6747 and a 90 day low of 26.9159. This means the 90 day average was 28.6095. The change for AOA to VND was -9.05.
|Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Vietnamese Dong
|1 AOA
|26.99050 VND
|5 AOA
|134.95250 VND
|10 AOA
|269.90500 VND
|20 AOA
|539.81000 VND
|50 AOA
|1,349.52500 VND
|100 AOA
|2,699.05000 VND
|250 AOA
|6,747.62500 VND
|500 AOA
|13,495.25000 VND
|1000 AOA
|26,990.50000 VND
|2000 AOA
|53,981.00000 VND
|5000 AOA
|134,952.50000 VND
|10000 AOA
|269,905.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Angolan Kwanza
|1000 VND
|37.05000 AOA
|2000 VND
|74.10000 AOA
|5000 VND
|185.25000 AOA
|10000 VND
|370.50000 AOA
|20000 VND
|741.00000 AOA
|50000 VND
|1,852.50000 AOA
|100000 VND
|3,705.00000 AOA
|200000 VND
|7,410.00000 AOA
|500000 VND
|18,525.00000 AOA
|1000000 VND
|37,050.00000 AOA
|2000000 VND
|74,100.00000 AOA
|5000000 VND
|185,250.00000 AOA