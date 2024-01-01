1 million Vietnamese dongs to Angolan kwanzas
Convert VND to AOA at the real exchange rate
VND to AOA conversion chart
1 VND = 0.03607 AOA
0
|1 VND to AOA
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0391
|0.0391
|Low
|0.0361
|0.0350
|Average
|0.0373
|0.0369
|Change
|-6.23%
|3.04%
|View full history
1 VND to AOA stats
The performance of VND to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0391 and a 30 day low of 0.0361. This means the 30 day average was 0.0373. The change for VND to AOA was -6.23.
The performance of VND to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0391 and a 90 day low of 0.0350. This means the 90 day average was 0.0369. The change for VND to AOA was 3.04.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Angolan Kwanza
|1000 VND
|36.06800 AOA
|2000 VND
|72.13600 AOA
|5000 VND
|180.34000 AOA
|10000 VND
|360.68000 AOA
|20000 VND
|721.36000 AOA
|50000 VND
|1,803.40000 AOA
|100000 VND
|3,606.80000 AOA
|200000 VND
|7,213.60000 AOA
|500000 VND
|18,034.00000 AOA
|1000000 VND
|36,068.00000 AOA
|2000000 VND
|72,136.00000 AOA
|5000000 VND
|180,340.00000 AOA
|Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Vietnamese Dong
|1 AOA
|27.72540 VND
|5 AOA
|138.62700 VND
|10 AOA
|277.25400 VND
|20 AOA
|554.50800 VND
|50 AOA
|1,386.27000 VND
|100 AOA
|2,772.54000 VND
|250 AOA
|6,931.35000 VND
|500 AOA
|13,862.70000 VND
|1000 AOA
|27,725.40000 VND
|2000 AOA
|55,450.80000 VND
|5000 AOA
|138,627.00000 VND
|10000 AOA
|277,254.00000 VND