Vietnamese dong to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vietnamese dong to Angolan kwanzas is currently 0.036 today, reflecting a -0.166% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vietnamese dong has remained relatively stable, with a -1.712% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vietnamese dong to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 0.037 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.036 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.810% decrease in value.