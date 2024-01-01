10 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Vietnamese dongs

Convert AOA to VND at the real exchange rate

10,000 aoa
269,905 vnd

Kz1.000 AOA = ₫26.99 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:01
AOA to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

VND
1 AOA to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.358929.6747
Low26.915926.9159
Average27.710328.6095
Change-4.82%-9.04%
1 AOA to VND stats

The performance of AOA to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.3589 and a 30 day low of 26.9159. This means the 30 day average was 27.7103. The change for AOA to VND was -4.82.

The performance of AOA to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.6747 and a 90 day low of 26.9159. This means the 90 day average was 28.6095. The change for AOA to VND was -9.04.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Vietnamese Dong
1 AOA26.99050 VND
5 AOA134.95250 VND
10 AOA269.90500 VND
20 AOA539.81000 VND
50 AOA1,349.52500 VND
100 AOA2,699.05000 VND
250 AOA6,747.62500 VND
500 AOA13,495.25000 VND
1000 AOA26,990.50000 VND
2000 AOA53,981.00000 VND
5000 AOA134,952.50000 VND
10000 AOA269,905.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Angolan Kwanza
1000 VND37.05000 AOA
2000 VND74.10000 AOA
5000 VND185.25000 AOA
10000 VND370.50000 AOA
20000 VND741.00000 AOA
50000 VND1,852.50000 AOA
100000 VND3,705.00000 AOA
200000 VND7,410.00000 AOA
500000 VND18,525.00000 AOA
1000000 VND37,050.00000 AOA
2000000 VND74,100.00000 AOA
5000000 VND185,250.00000 AOA