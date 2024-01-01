500,000 Vietnamese dongs to Angolan kwanzas

Convert VND to AOA at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = Kz0.03607 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
VND to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

AOA
1 VND to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03910.0391
Low0.03610.0350
Average0.03730.0369
Change-6.23%3.04%
1 VND to AOA stats

The performance of VND to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0391 and a 30 day low of 0.0361. This means the 30 day average was 0.0373. The change for VND to AOA was -6.23.

The performance of VND to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0391 and a 90 day low of 0.0350. This means the 90 day average was 0.0369. The change for VND to AOA was 3.04.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Angolan Kwanza
1000 VND36.06800 AOA
2000 VND72.13600 AOA
5000 VND180.34000 AOA
10000 VND360.68000 AOA
20000 VND721.36000 AOA
50000 VND1,803.40000 AOA
100000 VND3,606.80000 AOA
200000 VND7,213.60000 AOA
500000 VND18,034.00000 AOA
1000000 VND36,068.00000 AOA
2000000 VND72,136.00000 AOA
5000000 VND180,340.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Vietnamese Dong
1 AOA27.72540 VND
5 AOA138.62700 VND
10 AOA277.25400 VND
20 AOA554.50800 VND
50 AOA1,386.27000 VND
100 AOA2,772.54000 VND
250 AOA6,931.35000 VND
500 AOA13,862.70000 VND
1000 AOA27,725.40000 VND
2000 AOA55,450.80000 VND
5000 AOA138,627.00000 VND
10000 AOA277,254.00000 VND