Angolan kwanzas to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert AOA to IMP at the real exchange rate

1000 aoa
0.96 imp

1.00000 AOA = 0.00096 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874951.084490.26081.486221.671390.9640518.7428
1 GBP1.1429211.2394103.1621.698661.91031.1018321.4218
1 USD0.92220.806842183.23571.370551.541310.8890517.284
1 INR0.0110790.009693460.012014110.01646590.01851740.01068110.207651

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Isle of Man pound
1 AOA0.00096 IMP
5 AOA0.00482 IMP
10 AOA0.00963 IMP
20 AOA0.01927 IMP
50 AOA0.04816 IMP
100 AOA0.09633 IMP
250 AOA0.24082 IMP
500 AOA0.48163 IMP
1000 AOA0.96326 IMP
2000 AOA1.92652 IMP
5000 AOA4.81630 IMP
10000 AOA9.63261 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 IMP1038.14000 AOA
5 IMP5190.70000 AOA
10 IMP10381.40000 AOA
20 IMP20762.80000 AOA
50 IMP51907.00000 AOA
100 IMP103814.00000 AOA
250 IMP259535.00000 AOA
500 IMP519070.00000 AOA
1000 IMP1038140.00000 AOA
2000 IMP2076280.00000 AOA
5000 IMP5190700.00000 AOA
10000 IMP10381400.00000 AOA