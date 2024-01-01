50 Angolan kwanzas to Isle of Man pounds

Convert AOA to IMP at the real exchange rate

50 aoa
0.04 imp

Kz1.000 AOA = £0.0008264 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:07
We can't send money between these currencies

AOA to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IMP
1 AOA to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00090.0009
Low0.00080.0008
Average0.00090.0009
Change-5.89%-9.60%
1 AOA to IMP stats

The performance of AOA to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0009 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0009. The change for AOA to IMP was -5.89.

The performance of AOA to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0009 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0009. The change for AOA to IMP was -9.60.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Isle of Man pound
1 AOA0.00083 IMP
5 AOA0.00413 IMP
10 AOA0.00826 IMP
20 AOA0.01653 IMP
50 AOA0.04132 IMP
100 AOA0.08264 IMP
250 AOA0.20660 IMP
500 AOA0.41320 IMP
1000 AOA0.82640 IMP
2000 AOA1.65280 IMP
5000 AOA4.13200 IMP
10000 AOA8.26399 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 IMP1,210.07000 AOA
5 IMP6,050.35000 AOA
10 IMP12,100.70000 AOA
20 IMP24,201.40000 AOA
50 IMP60,503.50000 AOA
100 IMP121,007.00000 AOA
250 IMP302,517.50000 AOA
500 IMP605,035.00000 AOA
1000 IMP1,210,070.00000 AOA
2000 IMP2,420,140.00000 AOA
5000 IMP6,050,350.00000 AOA
10000 IMP12,100,700.00000 AOA