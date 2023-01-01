Angolan kwanzas to Swedish kronor today

1000 aoa
12.62 sek

1.00000 AOA = 0.01262 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:43
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Swedish Krona
1 AOA0.01262 SEK
5 AOA0.06310 SEK
10 AOA0.12621 SEK
20 AOA0.25242 SEK
50 AOA0.63104 SEK
100 AOA1.26208 SEK
250 AOA3.15520 SEK
500 AOA6.31040 SEK
1000 AOA12.62080 SEK
2000 AOA25.24160 SEK
5000 AOA63.10400 SEK
10000 AOA126.20800 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Angolan Kwanza
1 SEK79.23450 AOA
5 SEK396.17250 AOA
10 SEK792.34500 AOA
20 SEK1584.69000 AOA
50 SEK3961.72500 AOA
100 SEK7923.45000 AOA
250 SEK19808.62500 AOA
500 SEK39617.25000 AOA
1000 SEK79234.50000 AOA
2000 SEK158469.00000 AOA
5000 SEK396172.50000 AOA
10000 SEK792345.00000 AOA