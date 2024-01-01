Convert SEK to AOA at the real exchange rate

5 Swedish kronor to Angolan kwanzas

5 sek
408.91 aoa

kr1.000 SEK = Kz81.78 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9370.7936.98710.68783.5751.3714.044
1 EUR1.06810.8467.45911.40989.2171.4634.317
1 GBP1.2621.18218.81513.483105.4341.7295.101
1 DKK0.1430.1340.11311.5311.9620.1960.579

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Angolan Kwanza
1 SEK81.78210 AOA
5 SEK408.91050 AOA
10 SEK817.82100 AOA
20 SEK1,635.64200 AOA
50 SEK4,089.10500 AOA
100 SEK8,178.21000 AOA
250 SEK20,445.52500 AOA
500 SEK40,891.05000 AOA
1000 SEK81,782.10000 AOA
2000 SEK163,564.20000 AOA
5000 SEK408,910.50000 AOA
10000 SEK817,821.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Swedish Krona
1 AOA0.01223 SEK
5 AOA0.06114 SEK
10 AOA0.12228 SEK
20 AOA0.24455 SEK
50 AOA0.61138 SEK
100 AOA1.22276 SEK
250 AOA3.05690 SEK
500 AOA6.11380 SEK
1000 AOA12.22760 SEK
2000 AOA24.45520 SEK
5000 AOA61.13800 SEK
10000 AOA122.27600 SEK