250 Angolan kwanzas to Swedish kronor

Convert AOA to SEK at the real exchange rate

250 aoa
2.79 sek

Kz1.000 AOA = kr0.01114 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:47
AOA to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SEK
1 AOA to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01190.0123
Low0.01100.0110
Average0.01150.0119
Change-6.37%-8.44%
1 AOA to SEK stats

The performance of AOA to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0119 and a 30 day low of 0.0110. This means the 30 day average was 0.0115. The change for AOA to SEK was -6.37.

The performance of AOA to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0123 and a 90 day low of 0.0110. This means the 90 day average was 0.0119. The change for AOA to SEK was -8.44.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Swedish Krona
1 AOA0.01114 SEK
5 AOA0.05570 SEK
10 AOA0.11141 SEK
20 AOA0.22282 SEK
50 AOA0.55704 SEK
100 AOA1.11408 SEK
250 AOA2.78520 SEK
500 AOA5.57040 SEK
1000 AOA11.14080 SEK
2000 AOA22.28160 SEK
5000 AOA55.70400 SEK
10000 AOA111.40800 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Angolan Kwanza
1 SEK89.76020 AOA
5 SEK448.80100 AOA
10 SEK897.60200 AOA
20 SEK1,795.20400 AOA
50 SEK4,488.01000 AOA
100 SEK8,976.02000 AOA
250 SEK22,440.05000 AOA
500 SEK44,880.10000 AOA
1000 SEK89,760.20000 AOA
2000 SEK179,520.40000 AOA
5000 SEK448,801.00000 AOA
10000 SEK897,602.00000 AOA