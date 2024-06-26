Swedish krona to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Angolan kwanzas is currently 81.782 today, reflecting a -0.623% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.028% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 82.866 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 81.606 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.948% decrease in value.