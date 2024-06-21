스웨덴 크로나 앙골라 콴자스 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스웨덴 크로나 앙골라 콴자스 여행 is currently 81.962 today, reflecting a -0.149% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스웨덴 크로나 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.199% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스웨덴 크로나 앙골라 콴자스 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 82.866 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 81.962 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.948% decrease in value.