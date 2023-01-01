Angolan kwanzas to Jordanian dinars today

Convert AOA to JOD at the real exchange rate

1000 aoa
0.847 jod

1.00000 AOA = 0.00085 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:38
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Jordanian Dinar
1 AOA0.00085 JOD
5 AOA0.00424 JOD
10 AOA0.00847 JOD
20 AOA0.01694 JOD
50 AOA0.04236 JOD
100 AOA0.08471 JOD
250 AOA0.21178 JOD
500 AOA0.42355 JOD
1000 AOA0.84710 JOD
2000 AOA1.69421 JOD
5000 AOA4.23552 JOD
10000 AOA8.47104 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Angolan Kwanza
1 JOD1180.49000 AOA
5 JOD5902.45000 AOA
10 JOD11804.90000 AOA
20 JOD23609.80000 AOA
50 JOD59024.50000 AOA
100 JOD118049.00000 AOA
250 JOD295122.50000 AOA
500 JOD590245.00000 AOA
1000 JOD1180490.00000 AOA
2000 JOD2360980.00000 AOA
5000 JOD5902450.00000 AOA
10000 JOD11804900.00000 AOA