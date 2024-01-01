5,000 Angolan kwanzas to Jordanian dinars

Convert AOA to JOD at the real exchange rate

5,000 aoa
3.843 jod

Kz1.000 AOA = JD0.0007686 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:12
AOA to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JOD
1 AOA to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00080.0008
Low0.00080.0008
Average0.00080.0008
Change-3.55%-7.12%
1 AOA to JOD stats

The performance of AOA to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0008 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0008. The change for AOA to JOD was -3.55.

The performance of AOA to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0008 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0008. The change for AOA to JOD was -7.12.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Jordanian Dinar
1 AOA0.00077 JOD
5 AOA0.00384 JOD
10 AOA0.00769 JOD
20 AOA0.01537 JOD
50 AOA0.03843 JOD
100 AOA0.07686 JOD
250 AOA0.19215 JOD
500 AOA0.38430 JOD
1000 AOA0.76859 JOD
2000 AOA1.53719 JOD
5000 AOA3.84297 JOD
10000 AOA7.68594 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Angolan Kwanza
1 JOD1,301.08000 AOA
5 JOD6,505.40000 AOA
10 JOD13,010.80000 AOA
20 JOD26,021.60000 AOA
50 JOD65,054.00000 AOA
100 JOD130,108.00000 AOA
250 JOD325,270.00000 AOA
500 JOD650,540.00000 AOA
1000 JOD1,301,080.00000 AOA
2000 JOD2,602,160.00000 AOA
5000 JOD6,505,400.00000 AOA
10000 JOD13,010,800.00000 AOA