Angolan kwanzas to Fijian dollars today

Convert AOA to FJD at the real exchange rate

1000 aoa
2.72 fjd

1.00000 AOA = 0.00272 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.921851.371.540241.348518.22583.23450.806484
1 EUR1.084811.486181.670851.4628519.770590.29280.87485
1 CAD0.7299270.67286811.124260.98430713.302960.75510.588675
1 AUD0.649250.5984970.88947310.87551411.832654.040.52361

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Fijian Dollar
1 AOA0.00272 FJD
5 AOA0.01360 FJD
10 AOA0.02720 FJD
20 AOA0.05440 FJD
50 AOA0.13599 FJD
100 AOA0.27198 FJD
250 AOA0.67996 FJD
500 AOA1.35992 FJD
1000 AOA2.71984 FJD
2000 AOA5.43968 FJD
5000 AOA13.59920 FJD
10000 AOA27.19840 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 FJD367.66800 AOA
5 FJD1838.34000 AOA
10 FJD3676.68000 AOA
20 FJD7353.36000 AOA
50 FJD18383.40000 AOA
100 FJD36766.80000 AOA
250 FJD91917.00000 AOA
500 FJD183834.00000 AOA
1000 FJD367668.00000 AOA
2000 FJD735336.00000 AOA
5000 FJD1838340.00000 AOA
10000 FJD3676680.00000 AOA