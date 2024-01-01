5 Fijian dollars to Angolan kwanzas

Convert FJD to AOA at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = Kz408.2 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:30
FJD to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AOA
1 FJD to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High438.2290438.2290
Low407.4890387.9090
Average417.9512410.6093
Change-3.71%4.64%
1 FJD to AOA stats

The performance of FJD to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 438.2290 and a 30 day low of 407.4890. This means the 30 day average was 417.9512. The change for FJD to AOA was -3.71.

The performance of FJD to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 438.2290 and a 90 day low of 387.9090. This means the 90 day average was 410.6093. The change for FJD to AOA was 4.64.

How to convert Fijian dollars to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 FJD408.19700 AOA
5 FJD2,040.98500 AOA
10 FJD4,081.97000 AOA
20 FJD8,163.94000 AOA
50 FJD20,409.85000 AOA
100 FJD40,819.70000 AOA
250 FJD102,049.25000 AOA
500 FJD204,098.50000 AOA
1000 FJD408,197.00000 AOA
2000 FJD816,394.00000 AOA
5000 FJD2,040,985.00000 AOA
10000 FJD4,081,970.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Fijian Dollar
1 AOA0.00245 FJD
5 AOA0.01225 FJD
10 AOA0.02450 FJD
20 AOA0.04900 FJD
50 AOA0.12249 FJD
100 AOA0.24498 FJD
250 AOA0.61245 FJD
500 AOA1.22490 FJD
1000 AOA2.44980 FJD
2000 AOA4.89960 FJD
5000 AOA12.24900 FJD
10000 AOA24.49800 FJD