250 Angolan kwanzas to Fijian dollars

Convert AOA to FJD at the real exchange rate

250 aoa
0.60 fjd

Kz1.000 AOA = FJ$0.002417 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:53
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AOA to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

FJD
1 AOA to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00260.0026
Low0.00240.0024
Average0.00250.0025
Change-5.41%-8.19%
View full history

1 AOA to FJD stats

The performance of AOA to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0026 and a 30 day low of 0.0024. This means the 30 day average was 0.0025. The change for AOA to FJD was -5.41.

The performance of AOA to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0026 and a 90 day low of 0.0024. This means the 90 day average was 0.0025. The change for AOA to FJD was -8.19.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.3491.4771.30617.84483.8860.762
1 EUR1.10511.4911.6321.44319.72292.7150.842
1 CAD0.7410.67111.0950.96813.22662.1770.565
1 AUD0.6770.6130.91410.88412.08456.8080.516

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Fijian Dollar
1 AOA0.00242 FJD
5 AOA0.01209 FJD
10 AOA0.02417 FJD
20 AOA0.04834 FJD
50 AOA0.12086 FJD
100 AOA0.24171 FJD
250 AOA0.60428 FJD
500 AOA1.20856 FJD
1000 AOA2.41712 FJD
2000 AOA4.83424 FJD
5000 AOA12.08560 FJD
10000 AOA24.17120 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 FJD413.71600 AOA
5 FJD2,068.58000 AOA
10 FJD4,137.16000 AOA
20 FJD8,274.32000 AOA
50 FJD20,685.80000 AOA
100 FJD41,371.60000 AOA
250 FJD103,429.00000 AOA
500 FJD206,858.00000 AOA
1000 FJD413,716.00000 AOA
2000 FJD827,432.00000 AOA
5000 FJD2,068,580.00000 AOA
10000 FJD4,137,160.00000 AOA