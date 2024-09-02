Angolan kwanza to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Angolan kwanza to Fijian dollars is currently 0.002 today, reflecting a 1.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Angolan kwanza has remained relatively stable, with a -0.904% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Angolan kwanza to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.002 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.002 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.083% increase in value.