Angolan kwanzas to Omani rials today

Convert AOA to OMR at the real exchange rate

1000 aoa
0.460 omr

1.00000 AOA = 0.00046 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:41
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.922051.37041.541311.3488518.245383.23450.806484
1 EUR1.0845511.486271.671621.462919.787990.2720.8747
1 CAD0.7297140.67282611.124710.98427513.313860.73740.588503
1 AUD0.64880.598220.88911610.87513411.837654.00250.523247

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Omani Rial
1 AOA0.00046 OMR
5 AOA0.00230 OMR
10 AOA0.00460 OMR
20 AOA0.00919 OMR
50 AOA0.02299 OMR
100 AOA0.04597 OMR
250 AOA0.11493 OMR
500 AOA0.22986 OMR
1000 AOA0.45972 OMR
2000 AOA0.91944 OMR
5000 AOA2.29861 OMR
10000 AOA4.59721 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Angolan Kwanza
1 OMR2175.23000 AOA
5 OMR10876.15000 AOA
10 OMR21752.30000 AOA
20 OMR43504.60000 AOA
50 OMR108761.50000 AOA
100 OMR217523.00000 AOA
250 OMR543807.50000 AOA
500 OMR1087615.00000 AOA
1000 OMR2175230.00000 AOA
2000 OMR4350460.00000 AOA
5000 OMR10876150.00000 AOA
10000 OMR21752300.00000 AOA