2,000 Angolan kwanzas to Omani rials

Convert AOA to OMR at the real exchange rate

2,000 aoa
0.835 omr

Kz1.000 AOA = ر.ع.0.0004174 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:34
AOA to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

OMR
1 AOA to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0004
Change-3.57%-7.13%
1 AOA to OMR stats

The performance of AOA to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for AOA to OMR was -3.57.

The performance of AOA to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for AOA to OMR was -7.13.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Omani Rial
1 AOA0.00042 OMR
5 AOA0.00209 OMR
10 AOA0.00417 OMR
20 AOA0.00835 OMR
50 AOA0.02087 OMR
100 AOA0.04174 OMR
250 AOA0.10436 OMR
500 AOA0.20872 OMR
1000 AOA0.41745 OMR
2000 AOA0.83490 OMR
5000 AOA2.08725 OMR
10000 AOA4.17449 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Angolan Kwanza
1 OMR2,395.50000 AOA
5 OMR11,977.50000 AOA
10 OMR23,955.00000 AOA
20 OMR47,910.00000 AOA
50 OMR119,775.00000 AOA
100 OMR239,550.00000 AOA
250 OMR598,875.00000 AOA
500 OMR1,197,750.00000 AOA
1000 OMR2,395,500.00000 AOA
2000 OMR4,791,000.00000 AOA
5000 OMR11,977,500.00000 AOA
10000 OMR23,955,000.00000 AOA