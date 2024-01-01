Angolan kwanzas to Armenian drams today

Convert AOA to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
476.66 amd

1.000 AOA = 0.4767 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.921.3581.5311.34318.93183.080.786
1 EUR1.08711.4761.6641.45920.57590.2960.855
1 CAD0.7360.67711.1270.98913.93861.1720.579
1 AUD0.6530.6010.88710.87712.36454.260.514

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Armenian Dram
1 AOA0.47666 AMD
5 AOA2.38328 AMD
10 AOA4.76655 AMD
20 AOA9.53310 AMD
50 AOA23.83275 AMD
100 AOA47.66550 AMD
250 AOA119.16375 AMD
500 AOA238.32750 AMD
1000 AOA476.65500 AMD
2000 AOA953.31000 AMD
5000 AOA2,383.27500 AMD
10000 AOA4,766.55000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Angolan Kwanza
1 AMD2.09795 AOA
5 AMD10.48975 AOA
10 AMD20.97950 AOA
20 AMD41.95900 AOA
50 AMD104.89750 AOA
100 AMD209.79500 AOA
250 AMD524.48750 AOA
500 AMD1,048.97500 AOA
1000 AMD2,097.95000 AOA
2000 AMD4,195.90000 AOA
5000 AMD10,489.75000 AOA
10000 AMD20,979.50000 AOA