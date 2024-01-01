Angolan kwanzas to Samoan talas today

Convert AOA to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
3.23 wst

1.000 AOA = 0.003233 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Samoan Tala
1 AOA0.00323 WST
5 AOA0.01616 WST
10 AOA0.03233 WST
20 AOA0.06465 WST
50 AOA0.16164 WST
100 AOA0.32327 WST
250 AOA0.80819 WST
500 AOA1.61637 WST
1000 AOA3.23274 WST
2000 AOA6.46548 WST
5000 AOA16.16370 WST
10000 AOA32.32740 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Angolan Kwanza
1 WST309.33500 AOA
5 WST1,546.67500 AOA
10 WST3,093.35000 AOA
20 WST6,186.70000 AOA
50 WST15,466.75000 AOA
100 WST30,933.50000 AOA
250 WST77,333.75000 AOA
500 WST154,667.50000 AOA
1000 WST309,335.00000 AOA
2000 WST618,670.00000 AOA
5000 WST1,546,675.00000 AOA
10000 WST3,093,350.00000 AOA