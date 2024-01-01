Angolan kwanzas to Turkish liras today

Convert AOA to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
38.47 try

1.000 AOA = 0.03847 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:58
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Turkish Lira
1 AOA0.03847 TRY
5 AOA0.19235 TRY
10 AOA0.38470 TRY
20 AOA0.76941 TRY
50 AOA1.92352 TRY
100 AOA3.84704 TRY
250 AOA9.61760 TRY
500 AOA19.23520 TRY
1000 AOA38.47040 TRY
2000 AOA76.94080 TRY
5000 AOA192.35200 TRY
10000 AOA384.70400 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Angolan Kwanza
1 TRY25.99400 AOA
5 TRY129.97000 AOA
10 TRY259.94000 AOA
20 TRY519.88000 AOA
50 TRY1,299.70000 AOA
100 TRY2,599.40000 AOA
250 TRY6,498.50000 AOA
500 TRY12,997.00000 AOA
1000 TRY25,994.00000 AOA
2000 TRY51,988.00000 AOA
5000 TRY129,970.00000 AOA
10000 TRY259,940.00000 AOA