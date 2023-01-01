20 Angolan kwanzas to Turkish liras

Convert AOA to TRY at the real exchange rate

20 aoa
0.69 try

1.00000 AOA = 0.03425 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:42
1 USD10.916651.35411.512741.3376518.823483.32750.790983
1 EUR1.090911.477191.650251.4592420.534490.9020.8629
1 CAD0.7384980.67696211.117160.98785213.90161.53720.584139
1 AUD0.661050.6059680.89512810.88425412.443255.08360.522879

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Turkish Lira
1 AOA0.03425 TRY
5 AOA0.17127 TRY
10 AOA0.34254 TRY
20 AOA0.68509 TRY
50 AOA1.71271 TRY
100 AOA3.42543 TRY
250 AOA8.56358 TRY
500 AOA17.12715 TRY
1000 AOA34.25430 TRY
2000 AOA68.50860 TRY
5000 AOA171.27150 TRY
10000 AOA342.54300 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Angolan Kwanza
1 TRY29.19340 AOA
5 TRY145.96700 AOA
10 TRY291.93400 AOA
20 TRY583.86800 AOA
50 TRY1459.67000 AOA
100 TRY2919.34000 AOA
250 TRY7298.35000 AOA
500 TRY14596.70000 AOA
1000 TRY29193.40000 AOA
2000 TRY58386.80000 AOA
5000 TRY145967.00000 AOA
10000 TRY291934.00000 AOA