1.000 AOA = 0.001057 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:47
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Swiss francs

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Swiss Franc
1 AOA0.00106 CHF
5 AOA0.00528 CHF
10 AOA0.01057 CHF
20 AOA0.02113 CHF
50 AOA0.05283 CHF
100 AOA0.10565 CHF
250 AOA0.26413 CHF
500 AOA0.52827 CHF
1000 AOA1.05653 CHF
2000 AOA2.11306 CHF
5000 AOA5.28265 CHF
10000 AOA10.56530 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Angolan Kwanza
1 CHF946.49600 AOA
5 CHF4,732.48000 AOA
10 CHF9,464.96000 AOA
20 CHF18,929.92000 AOA
50 CHF47,324.80000 AOA
100 CHF94,649.60000 AOA
250 CHF236,624.00000 AOA
500 CHF473,248.00000 AOA
1000 CHF946,496.00000 AOA
2000 CHF1,892,992.00000 AOA
5000 CHF4,732,480.00000 AOA
10000 CHF9,464,960.00000 AOA