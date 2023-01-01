500 Angolan kwanzas to Swiss francs

Convert AOA to CHF at the real exchange rate

500 aoa
0.52 chf

1.00000 AOA = 0.00104 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9171.354351.513091.3374518.837883.31250.791171
1 EUR1.090511.476921.650021.4584920.542690.85230.8628
1 CAD0.7383620.67708511.117210.98752213.909161.51470.58417
1 AUD0.66090.6060520.8950910.88392112.449955.06120.522885

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Swiss Franc
1 AOA0.00104 CHF
5 AOA0.00518 CHF
10 AOA0.01036 CHF
20 AOA0.02072 CHF
50 AOA0.05181 CHF
100 AOA0.10362 CHF
250 AOA0.25905 CHF
500 AOA0.51809 CHF
1000 AOA1.03618 CHF
2000 AOA2.07236 CHF
5000 AOA5.18090 CHF
10000 AOA10.36180 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Angolan Kwanza
1 CHF965.08000 AOA
5 CHF4825.40000 AOA
10 CHF9650.80000 AOA
20 CHF19301.60000 AOA
50 CHF48254.00000 AOA
100 CHF96508.00000 AOA
250 CHF241270.00000 AOA
500 CHF482540.00000 AOA
1000 CHF965080.00000 AOA
2000 CHF1930160.00000 AOA
5000 CHF4825400.00000 AOA
10000 CHF9650800.00000 AOA