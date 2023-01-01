1 thousand Swiss francs to Angolan kwanzas

Convert CHF to AOA at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
948354 aoa

1.00000 CHF = 948.35400 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8721.090490.83031.491991.663590.962718.7488
1 GBP1.1467911.2504104.1581.710921.90771.1040121.4999
1 USD0.91710.799744183.31.36831.525670.882917.1944
1 INR0.01100950.009600770.012004810.01642620.01831540.0105990.206415

How to convert Swiss francs to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Angolan Kwanza
1 CHF948.35400 AOA
5 CHF4741.77000 AOA
10 CHF9483.54000 AOA
20 CHF18967.08000 AOA
50 CHF47417.70000 AOA
100 CHF94835.40000 AOA
250 CHF237088.50000 AOA
500 CHF474177.00000 AOA
1000 CHF948354.00000 AOA
2000 CHF1896708.00000 AOA
5000 CHF4741770.00000 AOA
10000 CHF9483540.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Swiss Franc
1 AOA0.00105 CHF
5 AOA0.00527 CHF
10 AOA0.01054 CHF
20 AOA0.02109 CHF
50 AOA0.05272 CHF
100 AOA0.10545 CHF
250 AOA0.26361 CHF
500 AOA0.52723 CHF
1000 AOA1.05446 CHF
2000 AOA2.10892 CHF
5000 AOA5.27230 CHF
10000 AOA10.54460 CHF